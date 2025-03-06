Friendly Announced against Inter New Hampshire

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The club's 18th home match is set for August 6th at Fitzpatrick Stadium, and will be the first meeting of Hearts and regional rivals Inter New Hampshire. Tickets to this match are already included as part of the 2025 Season Ticket Membership.

Inter New Hampshire competes in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), the fourth tier of the American men's soccer pyramid (sitting under USL League One). The league serves as a proving ground for ambitious clubs, featuring a mix of high-level amateur teams, independent clubs, and developmental squads from professional organizations.

The midseason friendly is set to spark a battle for New England bragging rights as the teams of Maine and New Hampshire meet on the pitch for the first time.

