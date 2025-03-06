Texoma FC Signs Midfielder Jon Paul Jordan II

March 6, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is happy to announce the signing of Keller, Texas native Jon Paul Jordan II for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Head Coach, Adrian Forbes expressed his excitement regarding Texoma FC's newest signing. "JP has been competing at an elite level for a very long time. Whether it's at the youth level or the collegiate level, he has a proven track record of success and we are incredibly excited to have such a talented young player join the team. "

Jordan joins Texoma FC after a stellar youth and collegiate career that saw him play for highly regarded youth academy, Solar SC, NCAA Division I teams, Southern Methodist University in Dallas and the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky. His 7 years at Solar developed him into an integral part of the academy team's midfield, leading to a 2019 Development Academy National Championship. This success followed in the 2020-21 season as Solar went on an impressive run in the inaugural MLS Next U19 National Championship, a run which eventually led to MLS Next awarding Jordan the MLS Next U19 Golden Ball winner (MVP).

"I'm beyond excited to start my professional career with Texoma FC," said Jordan. "I can't wait to get to work and give my all for this club and community."

In 63 games played in his collegiate career, Jordan started close to 50 times and logged over 4,000 minutes played between the two schools. His impressive accomplishments on the field earned him All-ACC honors in 2022 and ACC All-Tournament honors in 2021. In May of 2024, Jordan had a spell playing for current USL League Two side, Sarasota Paradise in Florida.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

