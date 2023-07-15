Vancouver Trounces Eugene in Game 2

The Eugene Emeralds dropped game 2 against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 12-3. The Canadians have now clinched a series win in this 3-game series, but the Emeralds will have a chance to salvage things as they'll close out the series tomorrow at 1:05 P.M.

The Canadians struck first in tonight's ballgame as they put up 5 runs in the 2nd inning. Daniel Blair was making his Emeralds debut and after coasting through the first inning he had a tougher go of things in the 2nd. After a quick out to start the inning, the Canadians tallied 5 straight hits to plate some runs. Josh Kasevich got it started with a single up the middle. Garrett Spain followed him up with a double into the gap to plate the first run of the game. Kekai Rios got in on the fun with an RBI-Single and Estiven Machado followed him up with a single of his own. Alan Roden doubled to score a run and after Blair was able to strikeout Dasan Brown, Michael Turconi ripped a single to score 2 runs and extend the Canadians lead to 5-0.

It was a scoreless frame for both clubs in the 3rd inning, and in the top of the 4th the Emeralds were able to push home their first run of the evening. Luis Toribio started the inning off with a walk and after a couple of outs, Ghordy Santos ripped a shot down the 1st base line. He was able to turn on the burners and get into third for a 2-out triple and Toribio came home to score on the play. In the bottom of the 4th the Canadians responded quickly with 3 runs of their own. Dasan Brown ripped an RBI-Double to score a run and a couple of batters later Cade Doughty ripped a double of his own to score 2 runs and extend the Canadians lead to 8-1.

Eugene wouldn't go down swinging as they responded with two runs of their own in the top of the 5th. Aeverson Arteaga led the inning off with a double and Jared Dupere followed it up with a 2-run home run to cut into the deficit. It was Dupere's 9th home run of the season and he's been having himself a very solid first couple of games in Vancouver. Vancouver quickly responded and matched Eugene's two runs with two of their own in the bottom of the 5th. Garrett Spain led the inning off with a walk and Kekai Rios got a hold of a baseball and sent it out to left center field for his first home run of the season.

The home run came off of reliever Joe Kemlage who pitched 3.1 innings of relief. After the two-run home run Kemlage was able to settle in nicely and only allowed 2 more hits and 1 walk over the next 3 frames. He struck out 4 batters as well. Matt Mikulski was the only other reliever who saw action tonight as he pitched the 8th inning. After two quick strikeouts it looked like Eugene could be in store for a quick inning. But Alex De Jesus had other ideas as he ripped a double to the left center field gap. Mikulski then struggled with his command as he walked 3 straight batters including a walk to Garrett Spain which walked in a run. He also threw a wild pitch which scored the 12th and final run of the night for the Canadians.

It was definitely a game to forget if you are Eugene, but they'll have a chance to make things right tomorrow against the Canadians. The Emeralds can't win the series, but they can leave Canada on a high note tomorrow before heading back to Oregon to get ready to take on the Hillsboro Hops for a 6-game series in Hillsboro.

First pitch is set for 1:05 P.M for tomorrow's series finale.

