Key Debuts Highlight AquaSox' 8-5 Win

Everett, WA: The Everett AquaSox opened the post All-Star break schedule with a win on Friday night, pushing their second half record to 9-7 and their overall record to 43-39. They defeated the Hillsboro Hops 8-5 in a game that featured two key new faces.

Mariners #2 prospect Cole Young reached base in all five of his plate appearances, going 2-3 with an RBI in his debut. Not to be outdone, Mariners #4 prospect Gabriel Gonzalez had quite the debut as well, picking up two RBIs in the contest. The offense was paced by Hogan Windish whose night included a home run and three RBIs in the game.

The Hillsboro Hops wasted no time in their post-All-Star break, scoring a quick run in the first. Wilderd Patino doubled to start the game and came around to score on a wild pitch, staking the Hops to an early 1-0 lead.

But the Frogs were not rattled. They came right back with two of their own in the bottom of the first when Hogan Windish smashed a double off the center field wall that scored Cole Young and Harry Ford, giving Everett a 2-1 lead.

The early back and forth affair would continue in the top of the second when Hillsboro's Juan Corniel barely beat out a soft ground ball to first base, allowing a run to score and tie the game at 2.

Mariners #4 prospect Gabriel Gonzalez made his presence felt with the Frog faithful early in his debut, lining a two-RBI double into the right center field gap for his first AquaSox hit, making it 4-2 in favor of Everett in the bottom of the third.

The back-and-forth trend of the contest continued in the fourth. Juan Corniel lined a single into left center that drove in two, re-tying the game at four.

Hillsboro starter Joe Elbis left the game after four innings of work, giving up four runs on six hits while striking out six. He turned the game over to the bullpen, handing the ball to Listher Sosa.

Hogan Windish once again showed he did not care who was on the mound for the Hops. The Everett first baseman picked up his third RBI of the night on a no doubt home run to right-center field that gave the Frogs a 5-4 lead. It was Windish's ninth home run of the year and 50th RBI.

The Frogs pulled starter Nick Davilla after five innings. He gave up three earned runs on five hits and struck out six. Kelvin Nunez took over out of the bullpen.

As it turned out both bullpens struggled to change the back-and-forth nature of the contest. Shane Muntz homered in the sixth to tie the game once more time at 5.

The Frogs regained the lead for the fourth time of the night in the bottom of the sixth. Victor Labrada stole his third base of the game, setting up Cole Young to knock him in with a triple for his first RBI in High-A to make it 6-5. Young had reached base in his first four plate appearances as a Frog.

Everett finally got some separation on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh when Randy Bednar hit his ninth home run of the year. It was of the two-run variety, making it a more comfortable lead at 8-5.

The AquaSox bullpen shut things down in the seventh, eighth and ninth as Sam Carlson, Peyton Alford and Logan Rinehart kept the Hops off the board the rest of the way. Rinehart picked up his eighth save of the year.

