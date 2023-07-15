AquaSox Rally Comes up Short; Fall 8-5

Everett, WA: The AquaSox lost game two of their three game series with the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday by a score of 8-5. Hillsboro starter Dylan Ray pitched phenomenally, going five shutout innings, while his offense used a balanced attack to put the game out of reach early.

Everett did show some late game firepower, however. Gabriel Gonzalez went 2-3, including a three-run home run in the seventh for his first home run as an AquaSox. Everett managed to load the bases in the ninth, getting the go-ahead run at the plate, but could not complete the comeback.

For the second night in a row, the Hops started the scoring when Kristian Robinson hit his first High-A home run of the year over the right-center field wall to make it 2-0.

Ray received additional run support in the fourth as Hillsboro scored two more on a pair of RBI singles from David Martin and Wilderd Patino to make it 4-0.

The Frogs would get their first hit of the game in the fourth off the bat of Gonzalez, but unfortunately it would not yield any runs as Ray pitched out of the jam.

Everett pulled starter Brandon Schaeffer in the fifth after Hillsboro put runners at first and second to start the inning. The Frogs turned to Leon Hunter out of the pen, but he could not stop the Hops' offensive attack. Hillsboro put four more on the board before the inning was over, stretching the lead to 8-0.

Hillsboro pulled Dylan Ray after the fifth. He was fantastic, only giving up three hits while striking out five. Carlos Meza took over out of the pen.

The AquaSox were thrilled to see Ray exit, finally getting two runs on the board against his replacement, Carlos Meza, in the sixth. The first run was scored on a balk, before Ben Ramirez knocked in the second run with a sacrifice fly to make it an 8-2 game.

The rally would continue in the seventh, when Gonzalez hit a three-run home run cutting the Hops lead to 8-5.

Meanwhile, the AquaSox bullpen turned things around. Jimmy Kingsbury, Tim Elliott and Matthew Willrodt pitched four innings of no-hit baseball from the sixth to the ninth, striking out five.

Unfortunately, it was not enough for a comeback. Logan Clayton earned his first save of the year as he sealed the 8-5 Hillsboro victory, pitching through a bases-loaded and one-out jam in the ninth.

