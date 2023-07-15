C's Celebrate 50th Win with Hit Parade

VANCOUVER, BC - The Northwest League's best team rolled to a 12-3 win over the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] Saturday night as the Canadians pounded out 15 hits in front of a sellout crowd at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

A five-run second inning put the game away early. Josh Kasevich got it started with a one-out single, Garrett Spain doubled him home then scored on a Kekai Rios base hit. Estiven Machado poked a knock just past the second baseman before Alan Roden laced a double over the right fielder's head to plate another tally. Michael Turconi put a bow on the frame with a two-out, two-RBI single up the middle that made it 5-0.

The C's answered in both innings where the Emeralds scored their runs. Eugene spoiled the shutout with one in the fourth, but Vancouver punched back with three in the home half. Roden singled, Dasan Brown hit an RBI double and Cade Doughty's two-out, two-RBI double later in the stanza put the Canadians ahead 8-1.

Jared Dupere's two-run homer in the top of the fifth cut the lead to five, only to be matched by Kekai Rios' first big fly with the C's that put two more on the board for Vancouver.

Leading 10-3 heading into the eighth, the Canadians used a two-out double from De Jesus, three consecutive walks and a wild pitch to score two more and coast to a 12-3 victory.

On the slope, Michael Dominguez made his team-best thirteenth start of the year and went 4.1 innings in which he allowed three runs on four hits, walked four and K'ed six. Naswell Paulino (W, 4-3), Hunter Gregory, Ryan Boyer and Cooper Benson took care of the rest to blank the Ems from the end of the fifth through the final out.

All nine starters had a knock in the game. Rios paced the offense with three hits, two runs scored and three RBI. Roden's second inning double extended his hitting streak to 14 straight games, tying the Canadians season high. Spain, Doughty and Turconi all had two hits each.

With the win, the C's are now a season-best 18 games above .500 at 50-32 and are atop the second half standings at 12-5. They'll go for the series sweep tomorrow afternoon as part of an A&W Family Fun Sunday with reigning Northwest League Pitcher of the Month Devereaux Harrison on the hill. Gates open at noon and first pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Coverage is available via CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app, Bally Live and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

