He's Back - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

July 15, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







AquaSox fans on Friday were treated by the Everett debut of two of the Mariners' top prospects - Cole Young and Gabriele Gonzalez. The crowd was not disappointed as the youngsters helped the Frogs defeat the Hillsboro Hops 8-5.

Fans coming to Saturday's game won't be disappointed either as they will once again get to witness the one and only Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. As seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe it or Not, The Go Big Show, ESPN, and Halftime Shows across the country! Come see Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act! , here at Funko Field Saturday and Sunday!

Due to the warm weather and unfortunate supply chain issues with the scheduled ornament giveaway, Christmas in July is being rescheduled to a later date. But not all is lost as Santa's little helper Dominick the Donkey came through and delivered an additional 1,000 Plush Webbly dolls that will be passed out tonight.

