Vancouver Leads Wire-To-Wire in 7-2 Mother's Day Win over Tri-City

May 9, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - Four runs in the first four innings and another strong showing from the pitching staff led the Vancouver Canadians to a 7-2 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) Sunday afternoon at Gesa Stadium.

Single runs in the first and second frames staked Vancouver to an early advantage. Ryan Gold belted an RBI triple off the left field wall to score Cameron Eden in the first and three consecutive one-out walks set up a Tanner Morris sacrifice fly in the second to make it 2-0.

#9 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) Adam Kloffenstein turned in his second scoreless start of the season. The right-hander worked three innings, surrendered one hit, walked two and struck out five while working out of a two-on/one-out jam in the second to keep Tri-City off the scoreboard.

A two-run fourth proved to be the difference. Rafael Lantigua doubled to begin the inning then scored on an Andres Guerra single. Guerra would come around later in the frame on a twin killing to double the C's lead.

Right-hander Paxton Schultz (W, 1-0) was excellent in relief of Kloffenstein. The recently acquired hurler went four innings, scattered three hits, gave up two runs, walked two and struck out six in his Blue Jays organization debut.

Leading 4-2 to start the eighth, the Canadians used four hits to score three insurance runs. Luis De Los Santos doubled, Lantigua singled, Will Robertson tripled home a pair and scored on a Guerra sac fly that put the score at 7-2.

Justin Maese took over in the eighth and struck out four Dust Devils en route to securing the victory.

Morris led the way with three hits while Gold and Lantigua notched a pair of knocks each. All nine starters reached base and eight of nine recorded a hit.

With the win, Vancouver earns a series split with Tri-City to finish the season-opening road trip with a .500 record.

After an off day on Monday, the Canadians open their home schedule on Tuesday, May 11 against the Spokane Indians (Rockies). First pitch at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro is slated for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.