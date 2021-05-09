9th Inning Rally Falls Short

A comeback bid for the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-2) came up just short on Saturday night as the team fell 4-2 to the Vancouver Canadians. A diving catch by Vancouver centerfielder Cameron Eden in the bottom of the ninth inning robbed Julio De La Cruz of an extra-base hit to end the game.

De La Cruz, the youngest Tri-City player, had a nice performance at the plate in his debut with the team. He had a double in the seventh inning, one of just three hits in the game for the Dust Devils. Tri-City's pitching staff settled in as the night went on, not allowing a hit over the final four innings of the game.

The six-game series will come to an end on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Gesa Stadium is set for 1:30 pm. Right-hander Davis Daniel will toe the rubber for the Dust Devils in the series finale, while Vancouver will counter with right-hander Adam Kloffenstein.Â

