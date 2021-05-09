Carroll's Big Night Spoiled by Everett's Late Game Efforts

The final game of the series between the Hops and AquaSox proved to be a good one. There were nine lead changes in the ballgame, but Everett came out on top 8-7. Corbin Carroll continued his red-hot start to the season reaching base four times. The Diamondbacks 1st round (16th overall) pick from 2019, hit a typing home run in the ninth inning, scored four runs, had three hits, stole two bags, and drove in two runs.

The Hops sent Kenny Hernandez to the mound for the final game of the series. The left-hander tossed four innings, while allowing two earned runs and striking out four. Hillsboro responded well after being shut out the night before, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Carroll led the inning off with a base hit to right-field and swiped second base. With one out, Buddy Kennedy drove in Carroll with a single to left-field to put the Hops on top.

The AquaSox tied the game in the top of the second inning and added another run in the top of the fifth. Carroll started another rally in the bottom of the sixth drawing a walk. With two outs, Axel Andueza was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Spencer Brickhouse came through with a clutch RBI single to tie the game back up 2-2.

The game continued to go back and forth in the later innings. Everett regained the lead in the top of the seventh 3-2. The lead wouldn't last long as the Hops put up three runs in the bottom of the seventh to regain the lead 5-3. Cam Coursey led the inning off with a walk and advanced to second base on a balk. With one out, Tra Holmes tied the game back up on a double to right-field. Carroll continued his big night with his second triple of the series, driving in Holmes and was able to come the rest of the way home on a throwing error by Everett's left fielder Connor Hoover.

The Hops two-run lead didn't last as Hoover made up for his throwing error with a three-run homer to put the AquaSox up 6-5. In the bottom of the ninth, who else but Corbin Carroll tied the game back up with a solo home run to left-field. This was the outfielders first home run of the season and finished the game a double away from hitting for the cycle.

Everett scored two runs in the top of the tenth inning to make the score 8-6. This time the deficit was too much for one final comeback. The Hops made it interesting in the bottom of the tenth when Andueza drove in Nick Dalesandro, but the AquaSox were able to preserve the lead and the series with a 8-7 win.

Hillsboro (2-4) will face the Eugene Emeralds (4-1) in a double header off tomorrow starting at 5 pm. The red-hot Emeralds are finishing up their series against the Spokane Indians tonight. Catch all the action tomorrow on Alt 102.3 FM with the pregame show airing at 4:30 pm.

