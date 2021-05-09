Hops Fall 3-0 to AquaSox

May 9, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







The Hillsboro Hops fell 3-2 to the Everett AquaSox in the fifth game of the series. Matt Tabor took the mound for the Hops and pitched into the seventh inning. The righty looked sharp in his first outing of the season, striking out 10 while not allowing a walk. Tabor set Hillsboro's season highs for innings pitched (6.2) and strike outs (10).

The Hops showed signs of life in the bottom of the ninth with a one-out single by Buddy Kennedy . Kennedy led the charge on the night with two hits. The Hops and AquaSox have gone back and forth in this series, fueled by stellar pitching on both sides. The AquaSox bullpen proved to be too much in this game, helping them take the lead back in the series 3-2.

Hillsboro (2-3) and Everett (3-2) will face off tomorrow in the final game of the series at 1:05 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio Am with the pregame show airing at 12:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.