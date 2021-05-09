Dust Devils Drop Series Finale

The Tri-City Dust Devils (3-3) dropped the final game of the opening series on Sunday afternoon 7-2 to the Vancouver Canadians. Jose Verrier had a pair of doubles at the plate in the loss for the Dust Devils.

It was a gorgeous Mother's Day afternoon at Gesa Stadium for the team's first day game at home since 2015. An early lead for Vancouver proved to be too much to overcome. The Canadians scored in the first inning for the third straight game, giving them a lead they would not relinquish.

After the first off day of the season on Monday, the Dust Devils will head to Everett for the first road series of the year. Right-hander Dylan King is set to start the opening matchup of the six-game series on Tuesday, with right-hander Tim Elliot scheduled to counter for the AquaSox.Â

Tickets for home games in May are now available by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

