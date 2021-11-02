Vance Recalled After Quick Stint in Huntsville
November 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that Carson Vance has been called up to the Wichita Thunder (ECHL).
Vance, 25, started the 2021-22 season with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) appeared in one game with the Havoc in Knoxville where he recorded an assist.
This marks the first call-up for the Havoc this season.
Check out the Huntsville Havoc Statistics
