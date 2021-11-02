Vance Recalled After Quick Stint in Huntsville

November 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that Carson Vance has been called up to the Wichita Thunder (ECHL).

Vance, 25, started the 2021-22 season with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL) appeared in one game with the Havoc in Knoxville where he recorded an assist.

This marks the first call-up for the Havoc this season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.