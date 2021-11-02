Bobcats Announce New Head Coach

DANVILLE, ILLINOIS-Â The Vermilion County BobcatsÂ of the Southern Professional Hockey League are proud toÂ announceÂ that they have hired Nick Niedert as the new head coach effective immediately.

Niedert, a 39-year-old from Hudson, IA, recently announced his retirement as an active player as he transitions into a role as a coach. Nick brings a wealth of experience to the Bobcats as he has played in each of the minor leagues from the SPHL to the AHL during his long and storied career.

Nick told media members "Since I was a player assistant coach in 2008 I have been interested in moving into coaching, but at the same time keeping a fine line of player vs player assistant coach. We will have transparency and accountability. I will hold them accountable and I expect them to do the same to me. When we all work as one we will be successful."

Â Before his playing days ended Nick also spent time in a Danville uniform making 16 starts for the former franchise during the 2013-2014 season before being moved to the Watertown Privateers. Nick said "I'm extremely excited to be coming back to Danville to contribute in a different role than I've had in my career, but I am looking forward to the job ahead."

Bobcats Owner Ellen Tully said "We are proud to bring Nick back to Danville. We are a young team and ready for the next step in our development. Nick brings an abundance of experience, a winning mindset, and an ability to overcome adversity in the game and beyond. We are thrilled to have him here and are confident in what he can do with this team."

