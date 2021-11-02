Quad City's Shane Bennett Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

November 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Shane Bennett of the Quad City Storm has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for October 25-31.

Bennett scored five goals, two on the power play, added an assist and was +3 as he led Quad City to a weekend sweep of Vermilion County.

On Saturday, the Grand Island, NY native netted a pair of goals and added an assist as Quad City defeated the Bobcats 5-2. The following afternoon, Bennett scored his own Halloween treat as he recorded his first professional hat trick in the Storm's 4-1 win over Vermilion County.

Now in his fourth professional season and third with the Storm, Bennett is currently tied for the league lead with six goals, ranks second in power play goals (tied) and shots on goal and is tied for third in points with eight.

Also nominated: Carson Rose, Birmingham (2 gp, 3g, hat trick), Brian Billett, Evansville (2-0-0, 1 so, 0.50 gaa, 0.976 sv%), Taylor McCloy, Fayetteville (2 gp, 1g, 1a, gwg), Max Milosek, Huntsville (2-0-0, 1 so, 0.50 gaa, 0.979 sv%), Stefan Brucato, Knoxville (2 gp, 2g, ppg), Scott Coash, Macon (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Petr Panacek, Pensacola (2 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Eric Levine, Peoria (0-1-0, 2 ga, 28 svs), Mac Jansen, Roanoke-Â(2 gp, 2g, 2a) and Zack White, Vermilion County (3 gp, 1g, 1a)

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.