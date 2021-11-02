Ice Bears Sign Waxin-Engback, Waive Mercurio

November 2, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed Swedish forward Razmuz Waxin-Engback. Waxin-Engback signed a PTO for preseason camp during the summer, but has been delayed in arriving in Knoxville due to international travel restrictions. He has spent most of the past six seasons playing in Sweden's Hockeyettan League.

"Razmuz will fill a power forward role," said Ice Bears coach Jeff Carr. "He's just your classic power forward. He'll lower his shoulder and take the guy to the net. He's compact, big and strong."

Knoxville won't be Waxin-Engback's first stint in North America. He played two seasons with the Odessa Jackalopes in the NAHL as a junior and spent 11 games with the Danbury Titans in the Federal Hockey League during his rookie season. He has 104 career points in 165 games in Hockeyettan.

"I want to find a sweet spot with him early," said Carr. "He needs to play the power forward role, but still needs to be relied on as a guy who can score."

In addition, the Ice Bears have waived forward Michael Mercurio, who signed out of free agent camp and played in two regular season games for Knoxville, scoring one goal.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.