Defenseman Struthers Called-Up to ECHL's Stingrays

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced defenseman Carter Struthers has been called-up Tuesday morning.

Struthers will be joining the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, and will be playing for his fourth ECHL team in his career.

Struthers has played in all four Marksmen games this season and is +1 on the season.

While Struthers has not registered a point, he has made his presence felt in the physicality department and even dropped the gloves against Brantley Sherwood in a 4-1 win over Roanoke on October 15.

Struthers has already played 21 ECHL games between Greenville, Orlando, and Adirondack. In the league, he is a career +3 with three assists.

On Saturday, the Marksmen added F Zac Boyle and earlier Tuesday morning Fayetteville also added F Carlos Fornaris to the roster.

