ValleyCats Unveil Full 2023 Promotional Schedule

TROY, NY - On Thursday, the Tri-City ValleyCats unveiled their full 2023 theme night and promotional schedule as the team prepares for the start of their 21st season in the Capital Region. The team is set to start the 2023 campaign at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on May 12th with a visit from the Trois-Rivières Aigles.

Joining the slate of previously announced promotions and theme nights are:

May 21st - Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York

May 30th - Mental Health Awareness Night & Bark in the Park #1 presented by aptihealth

June 2nd - Jurassic Ballpark benefitting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's Upstate NY Chapter

June 3rd - Yellowstone Night

June 4th - National Cheese Day

June 15th - Thirsty Thursday

June 27th - Veteran and Military Appreciation Night

June 29th - Pride Night

July 6 - I Love Upstate NY Night presented by Capital OTB

July 14th - ASL Night

July 25th - Christmas in July

July 27th - Community Heroes Night presented by American National Insurance Company

August 2nd - Alter-Ego Night

August 13th - Rensselaer County Night

August 19th - Arts in the Ballpark Night benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area

August 31st - Fans for Life Night

The ValleyCats will wear three specialty jerseys in 2023 as part of Jurassic Ballpark Night, Pirate Night, and Arts in the Ballpark Night, respectively. Jersey designs will be revealed at a later date.

The ValleyCats will be hosting an open house today, March 30th, (Major League Baseball's Opening Day) to celebrate the return of baseball, and the ValleyCats' 2023 individual game tickets going on sale. Throughout the day, fans are welcome to visit Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to celebrate the return of baseball. Free refreshments will be available, including hot dogs, a staple of any trip to the ballpark. The Opening Day Open House, which is free to attend, will feature an appearance by SouthPaw, giveaways of ValleyCats memorabilia and experiences, networking opportunities with members of the ValleyCats' Front Office Staff, and much more. The day's slate of MLB games will be on at the stadium for fans to enjoy, and at 2 PM and 5 PM, baseball will be played at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, when The Hudson Valley Community College Vikings take on the SUNY Adirondack Timberwolves. SouthPaw's Den, the Official Team Store of the Tri-City ValleyCats, will be open with a limited selection of the team's 2023 merchandise offerings for ValleyCats fans who want to get their gear for the fast-approaching season.

Individual game tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 AM EST online at tcvalleycats.com, by phone at 518-629-CATS (2287), or in-person at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.

Preparations for season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment in New York's Capital Region are underway at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. 2023 individual game tickets go on sale at 10 AM EST on Thursday, March 30th. You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by booking a 2023 season ticket plan or group outing!For more information, log on to tcvalleycats.com or call 518-629-CATS.

