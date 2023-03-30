Wild Things Sign RHP Nick Beardsley, 2022 2nd Round FL Draft Pick

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed right hander Nick Beardsley to the spring roster in advance of the 2023 season. Beardsley was with the club in 2022 at the beginning of the season after being a Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft selection by the team prior to spring training last year.

The righty appeared in 11 games for the club in 2022 and logged a total of 23 innings. He struck out 22 and walked seven opposing hitters.

Beardsley, a California native, played four seasons at nearby Point Park University and pitched a school-record 247 innings as a Pioneer. He also set the new school record for career strikeouts by fanning 272 opposing batters, which surpassed the old mark of 219. Beardsley was an All-River States Conference First Team selection as a senior with an 8-4 record and a 3.53 ERA. He made career highs in appearances (18), starts (15), wins (8), innings (89.1) and strikeouts (108).

He also pitched in three games for the Houston Apollos (American Association) last season in his first taste of pro ball. Beardsley was Washington's second pick in last year's Frontier League Draft.

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

