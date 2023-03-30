Boulders' Jake MacKenzie Signed by Colorado Rockies

March 30, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release









New York Boulders infielder/outfielder Jake MacKenzie

(New York Boulders) New York Boulders infielder/outfielder Jake MacKenzie(New York Boulders)

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders of the Frontier League today announced that infielder/outfielder Jake MacKenzie's contract has been purchased by the Colorado Rockies organization. MacKenzie, a right-handed hitting infielder/outfielder was a key component in the Boulders' success in 2022, resulting in a 57-38 overall record, a record-setting season-ending 12-game winning streak, and the franchise's first ever trip to the Frontier League playoffs.

Primarily a leadoff-hitting infielder, MacKenzie shifted to play center field in the later stages of the season and sparked the offense slashing .302/.399/.432, with 14 homers, 62 RBI, and 92 runs scored in 92 games, tied for second in the league. As part of a record-setting attack, MacKenzie earned the organization's John Thompson Unsung Hero award, presented at the end of the season.

After starring for nearby Fordham University, in 2021 he performed in the Boston Red Sox system, playing a combined 54 games for Greenvile and Salem, before signing with New York before the start of last season.

MacKenzie will look to follow in the footsteps of former Boulder Stephen Cardullo, who was first signed by the Rockies in January of 2016 after three seasons as a fan-favorite with the then-Rockland Boulders. Cardullo proceeded to become the franchise's first player to ascend to the Major Leagues, making his Rockies debut on August 26, 2016, and playing 42 games with Colorado over his two seasons.

"We're thrilled for Jake and the opportunity he's earned," noted Boulders Team President Shawn Reilly. "He's a terrific all-around player, and we look forward to following his progress, and I know our fans will be excited as well."

MacKenzie's assignment within the Rockies' system has not yet been determined.

Information regarding season tickets and packages for the Boulders' 2023 season is available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League became an official "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

More information can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.