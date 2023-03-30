Grizzlies Trade for Pitcher Joey Gonzalez

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Joey Gonzalez in a trade with the Tri-City ValleyCats, adding another quality arm to their rotation for the upcoming season.

Gonzalez, 26, was the ace of the Tri-City staff in 2022, going 8-2 in 20 starts with a 3.57 ERA while also setting ValleyCats franchise records in innings pitched (118 1/3) and strikeouts (128). His 128 punchouts were the second-most in the Frontier League behind only New Jersey right-hander (and former Grizzlie) Jorge Tavarez, who fanned 142 batters on the year.

"Joey brings tremendous ability and leadership to the top end of our 2023 starting rotation," Grizzlies manager Steve Brook said. "We are excited to see what he can accomplish in a Grizzlies uniform, and to play a role in his journey back to affiliated baseball this season."

The Miami, Florida native spent the 2021 campaign with the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the American Association, pitching to a 3-5 record with 70 strikeouts in 78 innings as a starter. Prior to that, Gonzalez played two seasons in the Houston Astros organization, going 4-2 with a 3.58 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings over 28 appearances split between Single-A Quad Cities and A-Advanced Fayetteville in 2019.

Gonzalez was selected by Houston in the 28th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Stetson University, where he went 8-3 with a 2.07 ERA as a starter in his junior season, striking out 79 batters in 78 1/3 innings to take home Second Team All-ASUN Conference honors.

In exchange for Gonzalez, the Grizzlies send right-handed pitcher Matt Dunaway to Tri-City. Dunaway was one of two pitchers acquired by Gateway recently from Sioux Falls (American Association) for infielder Trevor Achenbach.

