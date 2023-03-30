Jackals, 920 W.O.N. Announce Broadcast Partnership
March 30, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release
Little Falls, NJ - Recently, Jackals games have been heard on MixLr, a free streaming radio platform that allowed fans to hear every second of the action by visiting jackals.com and clicking "Listen Live." This morning, however, the team is proud to announce that the Jackals Radio Network is expanding its reach, forming a partnership with 920 W.O.N. The Apple to broadcast 25 of its 96 games. 920 W.O.N. is a go-to station for nostalgia and oldies music, but has also carved out a successful niche for high school football and other sports. The Jackals are proud to join this platform to expand the awareness of the team and the exciting games that will be played at Hinchliffe Stadium and beyond.
"Obviously, long-time fans of the Jackals know they can visit our website and jump right into the game action by clicking the MixLr link," Director of Media Relations Reed Keller said. "but this season is going to bring Jackals baseball to hundreds of new fans. Getting onto a radio station with its own listener-base was a huge goal of mine to help the franchise meet new fans. Consider it checked off!"
The 25 games W.O.N. plans to carry includes some of the biggest dates on the Jackals calendar. May 20th, Opening Day will be the first when the team lifts the curtain on Hinchliffe Stadium against the Sussex County Miners. Details on when a pregame show will begin on gamedays will be available soon. The full schedule is as follows:
May 20: vs. Sussex County, 6:05pm (Opening Day)
May 21: vs. Sussex County, 4:35pm
May 23: vs. Evansville, 10:35am
May 24: vs. Evansville, 10:35am
May 25: vs. Evansville, 6:35pm
June 2: at Florence, 7:03pm
June 6: vs. Washington, 10:35am
June 7: vs. Washington, 10:35am
June 20: vs. Empire State, 10:35am
June 21: vs. Empire State, 6:35pm
June 24: vs. New York, 6:05pm
June 25: vs. New York, 4:35pm
July 17: vs. New York, 10:35am
July 18: vs. Florence, 10:35am
July 19: vs. Florence, 10:35am
July 28: vs. Empire State, 6:35pm
July 29: vs. Empire State, 6:05pm
July 30: vs. Empire State, 4:35pm
August 2: vs. Sussex County, 10:35am
August 9: vs. Quebec, 10:35am
August 11: at Tri-City, 7:00pm
August 12: at Tri-City, 6:00pm
August 16: vs. Ottawa, 10:35am
August 30: vs. Empire State, 6:35pm
August 31: vs. Empire State, 6:35pm
More information on these broadcasts and all Jackals media will be available on a revamped Media page on jackals.com soon.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from March 30, 2023
- Jackals, 920 W.O.N. Announce Broadcast Partnership - New Jersey Jackals
- Wild Things Sign RHP Nick Beardsley, 2022 2nd Round FL Draft Pick - Washington Wild Things
- ValleyCats Unveil Full 2023 Promotional Schedule - Tri-City ValleyCats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Jersey Jackals Stories
- Jackals, 920 W.O.N. Announce Broadcast Partnership
- Rijo Brings New Spark
- Rivalries Live On
- Jackals Re-Sign Rehwaldt
- Pitching Key to Roster