ValleyCats Unveil 2022 Schedule

TROY, NY - 2022 will mark the Tri-City ValleyCats' second season as a member of the Frontier League, an official partner league of Major League Baseball, and the team's twentieth season bringing professional baseball and affordable family fun to Upstate New York. The team will be celebrating this milestone throughout the season with a variety of promotions and a commemorative logo that will be released at a later date.

The 'Cats kicked off the celebration with the Frontier League's schedule announcement on Monday afternoon. After a travel-restricted 2021 campaign, 2022 brings a more traditional Frontier League schedule, with the 'Cats traveling to nearly every ballpark in the league, and playing each of the other fifteen Frontier League teams at least once. The ValleyCats will begin the season on the road against the Florence Y'alls on Thursday, May 12th, with the team's home opener slated for Tuesday, May 17th against the Lake Erie Crushers. The regular season concludes at home on Sunday, September 4th.

The ValleyCats will play fifty-three home games this summer against eleven different opponents, including seven teams who will take the field at "the Joe" for the first time (Lake Erie Crushers, Windy City ThunderBolts, Trois-Rivieres Aigles, Quebec City Capitales, Frontier Greys, Gateway Grizzlies, and the Ottawa Titans). The Frontier League announced that the 2022 season will feature the Frontier Greys. The Greys are based on the former Zanesville Greys, who won the first Frontier League championship. The team's name is a tribute to the author Zane Grey who wrote a number of Western and baseball stories in the early 1900s, including The Redheaded Outfield. The Greys will visit "the Joe" four times this summer.

The 'Cats enjoyed a successful first campaign in the Frontier League as they finished 2nd in attendance and led the league with 10 players signed by MLB organizations. Field Manager, Pete Incaviglia, will be returning to the Capital Region along with a number of key contributors from the 2021 team that finished with a record of 50 wins and 46 losses.

Start times, theme nights, and other promotions are coming soon, visit tcvalleycats.com for the latest information regarding the 2022 season. 2022 ticket plans are on sale now with a special Cyber Monday offer available through midnight for season ticket purchases. For more information on individual game, 2022 season tickets, and holiday gift options, visit the ValleyCats' website or call 518-629-CATS!

