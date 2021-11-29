Florence Y'alls Unveil 2022 Schedule

November 29, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







Florence, KY - The Florence Y'alls, proudly presented by Towne Properties, joined the rest of the Frontier League in unveiling their 2022 schedule on Monday afternoon. The reigning Frontier League western division champions will open the upcoming campaign on Thursday, May 12 against the Tri-City Valley Cats. Each of the Y'alls first three opponents make their first trip to Y'alls Ballpark since joining the league.

In total, the Y'alls 2022 schedule features 51 home games, and fans will see the return of perennial fan-favorite promotions, including $2 Tuesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Firework Fridays, and Rockin' Saturdays.

The coming season will also feature the introduction of Y'alls Bluegrass Blowouts - the largest, most entertaining dates of the year. Billed as all the same unapologetic southern fun that fans are used to, while tying in fun for the entire family with premium promotions, and specials that the whole family is sure to enjoy. These are the games that fans will want circled on their calendars. More information on those games including a comprehensive list of themes is forthcoming.

On the release of the schedule, Y'alls President & CEO David DelBello said, "We are already counting down the days to Opening Day on Thursday, May 12. 164 to be exact. There's so much for Y'alls fans to be excited about that will be released in the coming months. 2022 is sure to be the greatest season in Florence, Y'all!"

Fans looking to lock in their tickets for the 2022 season are invited to check out the Florence Y'alls Holiday ticket deals. Special holiday ticket deals including, incredible 70%+ savings deals for Cyber Monday are available at www.FlorenceYalls.com. Full season ticket packages are also available now. Single game tickets will be available starting in April.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from November 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.