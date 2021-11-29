Frontier League Announces 2022 Schedule

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball announced the release of their 2022 schedule, featuring the most regular season games in the league's 29-year history. The 16 teams will play 768 regular season games will take place beginning on Thursday, May 12, and concluding on Sunday, September 4.

The 2022 schedule will be a full-season format with East and West divisions. Teams play either three or four series against their divisional rivals while facing the eight teams from the other division at least once each.

"While we all understood the need for regionalized play in 2021, fans, players, and team staff all looked forward to a return to full-league play in 2022," said deputy commissioner Steve Tahsler. "With all teams playing each other for at least one series, we are excited about creating new rivalries while continuing games against familiar opponents."

The 2022 regular season opens with the Florence Y'alls hosting the Tri-City ValleyCats, the New York Boulders hosting the Sussex County Miners and the Windy City ThunderBolts hosting the Joliet Slammers on Thursday, May 12. The Evansville Otters, Gateway Grizzlies, Joliet Slammers, Lake Erie Crushers, Sussex County Miners, and Washington Wild Things open at home on Friday, May 13. The Tri-City ValleyCats return home on Tuesday, May 17 while the Schaumburg Boomers raise their 2021 championship banner on Friday, May 20.

The Frontier League's three Canadian members, the Ottawa Titans, Quebec Capitales, and Trois-Rivières Aigles, all open their home schedules on Tuesday, May 24. Ottawa's home opener features the league's newest club, the Titans, against the longest-playing team, the Evansville Otters.

Other highlights of the 2022 schedule include a championship series rematch on June 10-12 when Schaumburg visits Washington. Provincial rivals Quebec and Trois-Rivieres face each other at Stade Canac on Canada Day while Independence Day weekend features geographic rival series of New Jersey at Sussex County, Evansville at Gateway, Washington and Lake Erie, and Windy City at Joliet.

Playoffs begin on Tuesday, September 6 with the 2nd place team in each division hosting the 3rd place team. Winners of the wild-card game will face their division winner in a best-of-three series starting on Thursday, September 8. The Championship Series opens on Tuesday, September 13 with a potential game 5 on Sunday, September 18.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest of its kind in professional baseball. The Frontier League has moved over 1,000 players to MLB Teams in its 29-year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

