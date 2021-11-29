Ottawa Titans Announce 2022 Regular-Season Schedule

November 29, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball and the Ottawa Titans announced today the 2022 regular-season schedule, which will see the club begin the campaign at DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet, Illinois on Friday, May 13, against the Joliet Slammers.

After a nine-game road trip to open the season, the Titans will return home for the first time in franchise history on Tuesday, May 24, to take on the Evansville Otters.

The 2022 regular-season sees the Titans as a member of the Eastern Conference, along with the Frontier League travel team, New Jersey, New York, Québec, Sussex County, Trois-Rivières, and Tri-City.

The 96-game 2022 calendar will conclude on Sunday, September 4 at Stade Canac in Québec as the Titans face the Québec Capitales.

2022 Ottawa Titans Schedule Breakdown

Total Games: 96

Home Games: 51

Road Games: 45

Home Games by Day of the Week:

Sunday: 9

Tuesday: 8

Wednesday: 8

Thursday: 8

Friday: 9

Saturday: 9

Total vs. Western Conference: 24

Evansville Otters: 3

Florence Y'alls: 3

Gateway Grizzlies: 3

Joliet Slammers: 3

Schaumburg Boomers: 3

Lake Erie Crushers: 3

Washington Wild Things: 3

Windy City ThunderBolts: 3

Total vs. Eastern Conference: 72

Frontier Greys: 9

New Jersey Jackals: 9

New York Boulders: 12

Québec Capitales: 12

Sussex County Miners: 9

Trois-Rivières Aigles: 12

Tri-City ValleyCats: 9

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and eight-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from November 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.