Boulders to Open 2022 Season at Home vs Rival Miners

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders will begin pursuit of their seventh post-season berth in eight seasons on May 12, 2022, when they host their rival Sussex County Miners as the Frontier League released its 2022 schedule on Monday afternoon.

The Boulders' second season in the Frontier League will see the team play a 96-game schedule that features 52 home dates. Highlights include the annual Fourth of July holiday weekend, Fathers' Day on June 19th; and nine Saturday home dates.

After a 2021 season that saw New York play teams only in the Northeast, the Boulders will get the opportunity to face off against all Frontier League teams this coming year.

After their season-opener with Sussex County, the Boulders will play a three-game set, May 13-15, in Washington (PA) versus the Wild Things before returning home to battle the reigning Frontier League champion Schaumberg Boomers on May 17-19

Also making initial visits to Rockland County in 2022 are the Joliet Slammers (May 20-22), Florence Y'Alls (July 22-24) and the expansion Ottawa Titans (May 31-June 2).

Meanwhile, the Boulders will be making their first trips to a quartet of Frontier League towns. New York will be in Avon, OH to play the Lake Erie Crushers on May 24-26, while they will travel to Windy City (Chicago) for a three-game set on May 27-29 with the ThunderBolts.

The Boulders will also visit Evansville, Indiana to square off with the Otters on July 26-28 and Sauget, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis, MO, on July 29-31 to tangle with the Gateway Grizzlies.

Additionally, the Boulders will play the Titans in Ottawa for the first time on June 24-26 and make a return visit there from Aug. 9-11. New York has visited Ottawa in the past when the Champions were part of the Can-Am League.

New York's 2022 schedule features seven six-game homestands in addition to the one nine-game homestand over the Fourth of July holiday. Meanwhile, the Boulders' longest road trip will consist of six games on five occasions.

The Boulders' regular season will conclude on Sunday, Sept. 4, when they wrap up a three-game set in Trois-Rivieres.

The Boulders will play in the Frontier League's Can-Am Division, along with Quebec Capitales, Trois-Rivieres Aigles,, Ottawa Titans, Frontier Greys, Sussex County Miners, New Jersey Jackals and Tri-City Valley Cats

The Mid-Western Division will include the Schaumberg Boomers, Washington (PA) Wild Things, Florence Y'Alls, Evansville Otters, Windy City ThunderBolts, Lake Erie Crushers, Joliet Slammers and Gateway Grizzlies.

The Frontier League post-season will open with a wild card game between the second and third place teams in each division on Sept. 6, with the winner advancing to a best two-of-three series with the first-place team on Sept. 8-11.

The surviving two teams will then face off in the best of five league championship series on Sept. 13-18.

Information regarding season tickets and packages for the Boulders' 2022 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

More information can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

