ValleyCats Unable to Stop Kivlehan in Six-RBI Day

August 8, 2023 - Frontier League (FL)







POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (45-28) dropped the series opener 12-6 to the New York Boulders (40-30) in a Tuesday matinee at Clover Stadium.

'Cats starter Jhon Vargas issued back-to-back walks to Austin Dennis and Tucker Nathans in the first. Pat Kivlehan hit a three-run blast to give the Boulders a 3-0 lead.

Tri-City retaliated in the second. Dawson Lane hit Jakob Goldfarb with a pitch. Ian Walters then walked. The two baserunners attempted a double steal, but Walters was thrown out at second as Goldfarb went to third. Jaxon Hallmark walked, and both runners advanced 90 feet on a balk to cut the deficit to 3-1.

New York extended its lead in the bottom of the second. Joe DeLuca cranked a solo homer. Matt McDermott followed with a double, and David Vinsky plated him with a single to provide the Boulders with a 5-1 advantage.

The ValleyCats stormed back with a five-run fourth. Oscar Campos, and Aaron Altherr singled; they both went to second and third, respectively, on a wild pitch. Walters picked up a two-run single. Hallmark grounded out, and Walters moved to second. Pavin Parks ripped an RBI single, and Cito Culver launched a two-run jack to pull Tri-City ahead, 6-5. It was Culver's 11th long ball of the year.

New York responded in the bottom of the fourth. DeLuca singled, and advanced to second after McDermott reached on an error from Culver. Vinsky walked to load the bases, which knocked Vargas out of the game. Tyler Jeans entered, and allowed an RBI fielder's choice to Nathans, which made it a 6-6 contest.

Both starters received a no-decision. Vargas tossed three frames, yielding six runs, five earned on five hits, walking four, and striking out two. Lane pitched 3.2 innings, giving up six runs on five hits, walking three, and striking out three.

The Boulders opened the floodgates in the fifth. Chris Kwitzer singled, and Gabriel Garcia walked. DeLuca flew out to right, which moved Kwitzer and Garcia up 90 feet. McDermott laced a two-run double. Vinsky added his second RBI of the day with a single. Dennis walked, and two batters later, Kivlehan belted his second three-run jack to put the Boulders on top, 12-6.

Aaron Dona (5-2) earned the win. He hurled 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, walking three, and striking out five.

Jeans (1-1) was handed the loss. He threw 1.2 innings, yielding six runs on four hits, and walked three batters.

Tri City takes on New York for the middle game of a three-game series tomorrow, Wednesday, August 9. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM.

FINAL | NEW YORK 12 | TRI-CITY 6

W: Aaron Dona (5-2)

L: Tyler Jeans (1-1)

Attendance: 2,753

Time of Game: 3:05

