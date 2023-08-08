'Cats Set to Clash with Jackals this Weekend at "The Joe"

TROY, NY - Baseball, fireworks, and family-fun are back in New York's Capital Region this week as the Tri-City ValleyCats host the New Jersey Jackals on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium from August 11-13. Tri-City leads the season series 4-2 over its intradivisional rival.

On Friday, August 11, it will be Italian Night. There will be delicious Italian food available which includescannolis, manicotti and meatballs, mozzarella sticks, and a specialty pizza. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM, and there will be postgame fireworks presented by Market 32 by Price Chopper.

On Saturday, August 12, it will be The ONE with the Friends Theme, and Yankee Trails Night. The game will begin at 6:30 PM, and there will be Friends-themed fun and promotions at the ballpark.

On Sunday, August 13, it will be Rensselaer County Night. Not only do Rensselaer County residents get complimentary tickets, the first 2000 kids will receive a FREE ValleyCats jersey. To claim your tickets, click on this link. It will also be a Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark Blue Shield by Northeastern New York. Gates open at 3:30 PM, Tri-City players will be reading children's stories to fans at 3:40 PM, fans can have a pregame catch on the field at 4 PM, first pitch is scheduled for 5 PM, and after the game, kids can run the bases.

Be a part of the excitement and join the ValleyCats for what is sure to be an action-packed, fun-filled week at "The Joe!"

