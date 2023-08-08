ThunderBolts Shut Out Evansville in Series Opener

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts put four runs on the board in the first inning and cruised to a series-opening 8-0 win over the Evansville Otters at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.

Bren Spillane's two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning started the scoring for the ThunderBolts (31-41) and, after two walks and a single loaded the bases, Matt Morgan doubled the lead with a two-run base hit.

The Bolts added to the lead in the fourth as Paul Coumoulos walked and Junior Martina singled. Spillane followed, reaching on an error that scored Coumoulos. Martina came home on a Peyton Isaacson groundout to make it 6-0.

A Micah Yonamine two-run single in the bottom of the sixth scored Isaacson and Martina and capped the scoring for Windy City.

Evansville (40-32) couldn't muster any offense against Bolts starter Garrett Christman, who wasn't threatened in his six innings. He allowed only five hits and no walks and got the Otters to hit into a double play twice to escape any pressure.

The ThunderBolts bullpen came on for the final three innings and kept the Evansville offense at bay as the Bolts snapped a three-game skid with the win.

Christman added to his team lead, picking up his seventh win of the year. Zach Smith (5-6) allowed six runs (four earned) over five innings and took the loss.

Game Two of the series is set for Wednesday night. Javier Reynoso (2-1, 6.14) gets the start for Windy City against Evansville's Austin Gossman (4-2, 5.46). It is Military Night presented by SecureOne Security Services at Ozinga Field and also Senior Night and Karaoke Night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 and fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

