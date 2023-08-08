Kivlehan Powers Boulders to 12-6 Win over ValleyCats

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders' bats were red hot as they beat the Tri-City ValleyCats, 12-6, Tuesday afternoon at Clover Stadium.

All-Star outfielder Patrick Kivlehan anchored the offensive onslaught with two home runs and six RBI in the win. The West Nyack native also extended his hit streak to 11 games, raising his season average to .305 in process.

New York (40-30) started off hot, scoring three runs in the first inning and two in the second to take a 5-1 lead. The Boulders would ultimately relinquish the lead to Tri-City (45-28) in the fourth inning. The Boulders responded with a vengeance, posting a six-run fifth inning to take a 12-6 lead that would remain for the rest of the game.

The Boulders' big fifth inning rally began with a two-run double from Matt McDermott. David Vinsky kept the rally alive with an RBI single, knocking McDermott in. The rally was capped by a towering three-run home run to right field by Kivlehan. New York catcher Joe DeLuca had three hits and homered for the second time in three games.

Boulders starter Dawson Lane finished with 3 2/3 innings pitched and six earned runs. Aaron Dona relieved Lane, throwing 5.1 dominant innings of scoreless baseball to earn the win.

The Boulders look to win the series against the ValleyCats and match their season high fourth straight victory on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

