Otters Drop Series Opener at Windy City

August 8, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







Crestwood, Ill. - The Evansville Otters were shutout in a 8-0 loss to the Windy City ThunderBolts Tuesday night at Ozinga Field.

Evansville was held to five hits. Windy City scored four runs in the first inning.

Windy City all-star starter Garrett Christman threw six shutout innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

The ThunderBolts hit a two-run home run to open the scoring in the first. A two-out two-RBI hit added another two runs in the inning.

Windy City stretched the lead to 6-0 in the fourth inning. An error scored one for the ThunderBolts and a fielders' choice chipped on an additional run.

The ThunderBolts capped the scoring in the sixth inning with two more runs on an RBI base hit.

Hunter Kloke pitched three innings of relief allowing just one hit and one earned run. He retired the final seven batters he faced with three strikeouts.

Noah Myers led Evansville's offense with two hits. Ethan Skender moved his on-base streak to 14 games on a hit-by-pitch. His 17 HBPs this season are tied for second most in the Frontier League.

The Otters and ThunderBolts continue action with a middle game scheduled for Wednesday at 6:35 PM CT from Ozinga Field. The game can be heard on the Otters Digital Network and simulcast on FloSports.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

