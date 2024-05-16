ValleyCats to Face Wild Things in Opening Homestand

TROY, NY - Baseball, fireworks, and family-fun are back in New York's Capital Region this week as the Tri-City ValleyCats host the Washington Wild Things on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium from May 17-19.

Tri-City has "Opening Night" presented by the Rensselaer County Department of Health tomorrow, and will be giving away a magnet schedule courtesy of Lays. Ceremonial lineups will be introduced before first pitch along with a special recognition to honor the local heroes who were involved in the helicopter crash at the southern border in March. Gates open at 5:30 PM with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM. Face painting and sidewalk chalk will be available as activities as fans arrive. After the conclusion of the home opener, there will be postgame fireworks presented by Price Chopper/Market 32.

The ValleyCats host "Ode to Glenville Bridge Night" on Saturday, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM. The 'Cats aim to use baseball's connective tissue to span cultural divides and celebrate the region's diversity through a shared experience. Tri-City's "Los Puentes" (Bridges) identity will pay homage to Latin American and Hispanic Culture with alternate jerseys.

The ValleyCats conclude the three-game series on the first Sunday FunDay of the season presented by Highmark Blue Shield of NENY for Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Night. Gates open at 3:30 PM, and two players will be reading children's stories to kids at 3:40 PM at Rowdy's. At 4 PM, kids can have a catch on the field. The game starts at 5 PM, and there will be an opportunity for fans to touch a truck. After the game ends, kids can run the bases, and will enter through the left field gate.

