Series Finale in Brockton Canceled

May 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







BROCKTON, Ma. (May 16) - The series finale between the New England Knockouts and the Washington Wild Things has been canceled due to inclement weather in the Brockton, Massachusetts area. The game, as the league schedule does not permit a makeup date, will not be made up.

With the cancelation, Washington will only play 95 games this season, barring another weather issue that forces the same situation.

The Wild Things won the first two games of the series, and with the third and final game canceled, Washington earns its first sweep of the 2024 season. Tuesday, Washington won the series opener 14-5 and Wednesday, Washington won what turns out to be the finale of the set, 10-5 in seven innings: a contest shortened by rain.

Washington now gets a head start on the trip to Troy, New York for a weekend series with the Tri-City ValleyCats. Friday's series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. A live broadcast is available from the Wild Things Baseball Network, beginning with pre-game coverage at 6 p.m. on FloBaseball (subscription required) or MixLR (free).

