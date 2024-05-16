Otters Drop Home Opening Doubleheader

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Otters dropped a twin bill to the Gateway Grizzlies during their 2024 home opener at historic Bosse Field. The final scores included a 5-3 finish in the opener and a 3-1 score in the nightcap.

Errors in the field proved costly for the Otters (1-5) tonight. Three mistakes in the field led to six unearned runs for the Grizzlies (3-3) en route to dropping both games.

Game 1 - Gateway 5, Evansville 3

After a one-out error in the top of the second inning, the Grizzlies jumped on the board first putting together two runs to take an early advantage. They added another on a pair of hits in the third to make it 3-0.

The Otters offense strung together a two-out rally in the bottom of the frame. After a walk from David Mendham, Jomar Reyes and newly acquired Randy Bednar went back-to-back for a pair of home runs to center and left field respectively. With the homers, the score was tied at three.

Gateway spoiled the fun in the fifth inning with another pair of unearned runs coming into score.

The offense could not muster any more runs together, and the score was finalized. Zach Smith took the loss, surrendering five runs, but just one earned.

Mendham and Reyes had multi-hit games. In his Otters debut, Bednar reached three times with a pair of walks.

Game 2 - Gateway 3, Evansville 1

In the final game, scoring came few and far between in the pitchers duel. In the third inning, Gateway punched first with a two-out, two-run home run. Both runs were unearned after an error earlier in the frame.

They added in the fifth with their second home run of the game. This time, a solo shot.

The Otters only run came in the bottom of the fifth inning. With runners on second and third, Mendham grounded into a fielder's choice RBI to bring home Bryan Rosario.

Taking the hard-luck loss was the starter Braden Scott. Despite his dominant display on the mound while going the distance, he allowed three runs (one earned). He did not allow a walk and struck out six.

Riley Delgado had a two-hit performance to lead the way in the nightcap.

Evansville looks to avoid the sweep and regain momentum in their six-game home stand tomorrow as they finalize the three-game set with the Grizzlies at 6:35 PM CT.

