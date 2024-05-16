Game Postponed

May 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Due to the non-stop rain and despite all of our best efforts the field conditions are unplayable for tonight's game. We will play a single admission double headed on Tuesday, July 2nd 2024 at 5pm.

