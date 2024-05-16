Knockouts, Wild Things Postponed

May 16, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

BROCKTON, MA - Tonight's contest between the New England Knockouts and the Washington Wild Things has been cancelled due to ongoing weather conditions.

The contest does not have a current makeup date and time. Should a makeup date be scheduled, fans and other members of the media will be provided with additional information.

The Knockouts are set to travel on the road for the three-game series against Les Aigles de Trois Rivières. Fans and other members of the media can listen to the games at https://share.flosports.tv/SHb8. Tickets for New England's next home game (5/21 vs. NJ) can be purchased at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com.

