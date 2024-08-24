ValleyCats Stun Titans with Walk-off Winner

August 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (49-38) scored three unanswered runs in the final two innings to take the middle game 3-2 over the Ottawa Titans (50-38) on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Since the Québec Capitales defeated the New York Boulders 5-4 at Clover Stadium, the ValleyCats magic number to clinch their first playoff berth since 2018 is down to four.

Ottawa broke the deadlock in the fifth. Christian Ibarra homered off Easton Klein to give the Titans a 1-0 lead.

Ottawa added in the ninth. Peyton Issacson singled in the ninth off Zeke Wood, and was replaced by pinch-runner Jake Hjelle. Hjelle moved to second on a wild pitch, and stole third. Aaron Casillas delivered a pinch-hit RBI single to pull the Titans ahead, 2-0.

Tri-City stormed back in the ninth. Erasmo Piñales walked Ian Walters. Dylan Broderick slugged a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, to even the game, 2-2.

Shane Gray received a no-decision. He tossed six shutout frames, giving up five hits, walking one, and striking out six.

Klein was also handed a no-decision. He pitched 6.1 innings, yielding one run on eight hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Piñales came back out in the 10 th. Elvis Peralta was the free runner at second base. Javeyan Williams worked a 3-0 count before being intentionally walked. Ryan Cash then walked to load the bases. Piñales uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Peralta to score, and provide the ValleyCats with a 3-2 walk-off victory.

Wood (5-1) earned the win after retiring the side in order in the 10 th. Overall, through two frames, he allowed one run on two hits, walking one, and striking out two.

Piñales (2-3) received the loss. He pitched 1.1 innings, surrendering three runs, two earned on one hit, walking three, and striking out one.

Tri-City plays the rubber game against Ottawa in the final regular season home game at Joe Bruno Stadium on Sunday, August 25 th. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.

FINAL (10) | TRI-CITY 3 | OTTAWA 2

W: Zeke Wood (5-1)

L: Erasmo Piñales (2-3)

Time of Game: 3:02

Attendance: 3,652

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.