Boomers Squander Chance in Kentucky

August 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







FLORENCE, Ky. - The Schaumburg Boomers left 10 on base and missed a chance to pull within a half game of the playoffs by suffering a one-run loss on Saturday night against the Florence Y'Alls by a 3-2 final.

A night after both teams combined for 22 runs, both pitching staffs kept runs at a premium. Florence opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the third against Schaumburg starter Cristian Lopez. Lopez worked six innings but suffered the loss. The Boomers drew within 2-1 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Aaron Simmons to score Anthony Calarco, who had doubled. The Y'Alls tacked on an insurance run in the seventh. Brett Milazzo lifted a sacrifice fly in the eighth to knock home pinch runner Christian Fedko but the Boomers could not break through.

Schaumburg finished 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded runners on base in seven innings including leaving the tying run in scoring position three times. The team limited Florence to just four hits while totaling nine but managed just the two runs. Milazzo tallied two hits and reached base three times. Calarco doubled twice and coaxed a walk. Andrew Sojka also notched two hits.

The Boomers (46-43) wrap up the roadtrip on Sunday afternoon at 12:07pm Central with LHP Cole Cook (5-4, 3.56) on the mound against LHP Jonaiker Villalobos (4-8, 4.73). Just seven games remain in the season and only three at home. The team will play their final three home games of the year beginning on Tuesday, August 27 at 6:30pm with a Bark in the Park presented by Golf Rose Animal Hospital. Get you tickets for the final games of the year before it's too late. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

