Low-Scoring Duel Brings Rockin' Victory

August 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (42-46), presented by Towne Properties, snapped its six-game losing skid with a 3-2 tightrope win over the Schaumburg Boomers (46-43) on Rockin' Saturday night at Thomas More Stadium.

Florence marked an early lead in the third inning with a sacrifice fly from first baseman Craig Massey and an RBI knock from right fielder Hank Zeisler. Third baseman Brian Fuentes added some insurance with an eighth inning sacrifice fly, providing the winning cushion.

Starter Hunter Mink earned the win marking his fourth professional appearance as his longest, as well, with five innings of four-hit baseball, allowing one run and striking out a pair. Righty Logan Campbell entered out of relief with a two shutout frames, allowing three hits and one strikeout. Left-hander Kent Klyman came on for the eighth inning, allowing one run on one hit with a strikeout. Florence turned to its saves leader Ben Terwilliger for the save opportunity; he earned his fifth save with a one-hit, shutout ninth.

The series finale starts with a 1:07 p.m. first pitch on Family Funday Sunday. The Y'alls' win closes the gap for the last playoff spot to just five games behind the Lake Erie Crushers.

