Tuccillo Homers, Agresti Pitches, Early Hole Too Big to Climb Out Of

August 24, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - Not our night. The Lake Erie Crushers (47-41) fell 10-2 to the Washington Wild Things (62-26) after a four-run 2nd inning. Silver lining doesn't feel great after a beatdown like this, but the Schaumburg Boomers also lost on Saturday. That means Lake Erie is still 1.5 games up for the final playoff spot in the West Division.

The first pitch of the ballgame was hit for a home run by CF Caleb McNeely, setting the tone for the rest of the contest. The four-run 2nd was highlighted by a DH Tyreque Reed three-run homer. Both McNeely and Reed have now homered in both games this series.

Crushers starter, Pedro Echemendia, just couldn't miss barrels tonight, differing from his previous three starts against Washington - all good outings. He finished just 2.1 innings with six earned runs on his line.

The Crushers got their only runs of the ballgame on a C Johnny Tuccillo two-run homer in the 8th inning. Lake Erie's three hits were all extra base hits (two doubles and a home run), but it was far from enough to match Washington.

Jason Agresti (yes, our newly acquired catcher) came on to pitch the 9th inning and was able to get through it scoreless, keeping his professional ERA at 0.00. It was his second pitching appearance, his first coming all the way back in 2019 as a member of the New Jersey Jackals.

Pedro Echemendia fell to 3-7 on the year, and Washington's Dariel Fregio gave up just one hit through seven innings to score the win.

Final 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Washington Wild Things 1 4 1 0 0 0 3 1 0 10 16 0

Lake Erie Crushers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 3 0

The Crushers will send out Anthony Escobar in the finale, looking to steal a game against Washington. That'll be tomorrow, August 25th at 2:05pm EST. It's our Back to School Bash, and educators can enjoy free admission to the game! It's our last Sunday Fun Day presented by Main Event, so bring your kids to run the bases and get player autographs after the game!

