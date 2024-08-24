Bolts' Ten-Run First Fuels Win

JOLIET, IL- The Windy City ThunderBolts struck ten times in the top of the first throttling the Joliet Slammers 11-3 Saturday evening at Slammers Stadium.

Windy City (35-54) began the hit parade in the top of the first with two outs. Brennen Dorighi doubled and Christian Kuzemka tripled in the first run. Following a walk, Joe Johnson smashed an RBI single making it 2-0. With the bags loaded, Robert Chayka hit line drive to centerfield and Slammers outfielder Chris Davis dove and missed, scoring all four runs totaling a 6-0 Windy City lead.

The fiesta continued following a hit batsman and a single by Michael Seegers. Henry Kusiak deposited an RBI single and Brennen Dorighi reached via single and error making it 9-0. Kuzemka singled to opposite field for a commanding 10-0 Bolts lead.

The ThunderBolts made it 11-0 when Seegers drove in a run in the top of the fifth inning.

The Slammers (35-54) got on the scoreboard via RBI groundout from Liam McArthur and a sacrifice fly by Antonio Valdez.

Slammers outfielder Liam McArthur shattered the franchise hits record at 206 Joliet with a single.

In addition to Kuzemka's three hit performance, the ThunderBolts received multi-hit efforts by Seegers, Kusiak, and Dorighi.

Bolts starting RHP Buddie Pindel (8-7) fetched innings 6.0 allowing seven hits over two earned runs walking one and striking out two.

Slammers RHP Matt Walker threw 8.0 innings conceding three hits over one run unearned walking none and striking out five.

The Bolts are back in action for the series finale against the Slammers Sunday suburb series showdown against the Joliet Slammers at Slammers Stadium Sunday at 1:00 CDT. Windy City RHP Ruddy Gomez (2-4, 4.50) v Joliet Zac Westscott (6-6, 4.38).

