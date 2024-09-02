ValleyCats Playoff Game a and B Tickets on Sale Now

September 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018! The ValleyCats are hosting the Frontier League East Division Wild Card Game against the Ottawa Titans at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, September 3rd. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM. The Wild Card Game is labeled as Playoff Game A, and tickets are on sale now via this link.

If Tri-City defeats Ottawa, then the ValleyCats would host the Québec Capitales on Thursday, September 5th at 6:30 PM at "The Joe" for Game 1 of the Divisional Round. This game is labeled as Playoff Game B, and tickets are on sale now through this link.

The Frontier League Championship Series is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 10th with scheduling and ticket information to be released at a later date if necessary. All game schedules are subject to change based on weather, travel, or other factors.

Tickets purchased for any 2024 home playoff game that does not occur will automatically become vouchers for the 2025 season.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as Tri-City hosts Ottawa in the Wild Card Game on September 3rd, and will potentially host Québec on September 5th for Game 1 of the Divisional Round. Log on to tcvalleycats.com or call the box office at 518-629-CATS (2287) to book single game tickets or a group outing for the first postseason run for the 'Cats since 2018.

