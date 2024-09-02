Wild Things to Host Watch Parties for Road Playoff Games

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things will host playoff watch parties for the 2024 road playoff games starting with this Thursday, September 5 for Game 1 of the Frontier League Division Series.

Fans can come out to Wild Things Park to watch the game on the Wild Things video board from the field. Unlike during home games, fans will be permitted to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on the field to watch the Wild Things play their first playoff game of the 2024 postseason, which will either be at Gateway or Lake Erie.

Gates will open one hour before first pitch, which is not yet determined but will be publicized on the team's social media pages. The team will also have concessions available throughout the evening.

The watch parties will continue for the road games as Washington is still in playoff action and will operate the same way.

Tickets for the Frontier League Division Series games at Wild Things Park are available now. Game 2 (listed as 2024 Playoff Game 1 on the ticket site) is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Saturday, September 7. The game is presented by McClellands Contracting and Roofing, LLC and the first 1,000 fans will receive Thunder Sticks presented by UPMC. Game 3 (labeled as 2024 Playoff Game 2 on the ticket site), if necessary, in the best of three series, will be a Blueprints Kids Eat Free Sunday at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, September 8.

