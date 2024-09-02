ValleyCats Clinch Home Field Advantage for Wild Card Game Thanks to Sabatine's Performance on Sunday

September 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats (53-41) ended the regular season with a 6-3 win over the Sussex County Miners (33-63) at Skylands Stadium on Sunday.

With the victory, the ValleyCats clinched home field advantage for the Wild Card Game, and will be hosting the Ottawa Titans at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, September 3 rd. First pitch for the one-game playoff matchup is scheduled for 6:30 PM. Purchase tickets through this link or call the box office at 518-629-CATS (2287).

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second straight game against the Miners. Mike Reagan plunked Ian Walters in the second. Chris Burgess then walked. Cam Jones laid down a sac bunt, and both runners advanced. Elvis Peralta lifted a sac fly to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City added in the third. Dylan Broderick walked, and came around on a double from Oscar Campos to provide the ValleyCats with a 2-0 advantage.

Walters walked in the fourth. Burgess lifted a two-run jack for his 10 th homer of the season to put Tri-City on top, 4-0.

Sussex County got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Oraj Anu singled off Jhon Vargas, who moved to second after a groundout from Evan Giordano. Alec Sayre picked up an infield single off Gino Sabatine, and scored after a throwing error from Peralta to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Vargas received a no-decision. He pitched 3.2 innings, yielding an unearned run on two hits and walked three.

Peralta reached on a fielding error from Anu in the seventh. Peralta then stole second base, and moved to third after a throwing error from Kyle Richards. Jaxon Hallmark reached on an RBI fielder's choice. Hallmark advanced to second on a wild pitch, and went to third following a groundout from Javeyan Williams. Broderick drove in Hallmark with a double to make it a 6-1 contest.

The Miners tacked on a pair of runs in the eighth. Jordan Smith singled off Nick DeCarlo, and went to third after a single from Hunter D'Amato. Smith crossed the plate after a passed ball, and D'Amato went to second. Cory Acton walked, and Anu collected an RBI single to make it a 6-3 affair.

Zeke Wood entered with the bases loaded in the eighth, and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out two for his seventh save of the season.

Sabatine (6-1) earned the win. He turned in 3.1 scoreless innings, and allowed three hits.

Reagan (4-9) received the loss. He lasted 6.2 innings, giving up six runs, four earned on three hits, walking three, and striking out five.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | SUSSEX COUNTY 3

W: Gino Sabatine (6-1)

L: Mike Reagan (4-9)

S: Zeke Wood (7)

Time of Game: 2:45

Attendance: 2,821

