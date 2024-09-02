FL Recap

September 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







CRUSHERS CLAIM FINAL PLAYOFF SPOT DESPITE LOSS TO SLAMMERS

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers won their regular-season finale against the Lake Erie Crushers by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday night.

The loss did not affect the Crushers (51-44) or their playoff chances, as Schaumburg had dropped their two games earlier in the day to land Lake Erie in the playoffs. The Crushers grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the second inning after RF Jake Guenther drove in a run with an RBI base hit. Lake Erie was gifted their second and final run via a wild pitch later in the inning. The Slammers (38-58) finally broke through in the fifth inning with an RBI single from SS Andrew Fernandez; the Joliet shortstop attempted to steal third soon after and came in to score after the throw down went down the right field line. In the seventh, 2B Antonio Valdez singled up the middle to bring in the go-ahead run and put the Slammers up 3-2. RF Chris Davis brought in an insurance run two batters later with an RBI single that snuck into the outfield grass behind second base. RHP Greyson Linderman came on in the ninth to close things out and earned the save after allowing just one hit. RHP Cameron Smith earned the win out of the Joliet bullpen while LHP Kenny Pierson took the loss.

The Crushers will move on to the postseason and face the Gateway Grizzlies in the Wild Card round on Tuesday in Sauget. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM CDT.

WILD THINGS KNOCK BOOMERS OUT OF PLAYOFF CONTENTION

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things swept the Schaumburg Boomers in a doubleheader on Sunday at Wild Things Park to eliminate them from playoff contention.

The Wild Things (67-28) helped out Lake Erie by sweeping Schaumburg (51-45) in a twin billing and putting them a half-game behind the Crushers for the final spot in the Frontier League West Division. CF Caleb McNeely led the first game with a solo home run to begin Washington's scoring. The Boomers tied things up in the second, but then gave the lead back to the Wild Things in the bottom half with an error by the third baseman. Schaumburg came back to tie things up at 2-2 with a solo homer in the third. 1B Andrew Czech then put Washington back in front with a solo homer in the bottom of the third. McNeely put the game out of reach with another solo shot in the fourth, securing the lead at 4-2. RHP Gyeongju Kim then closed the game out in the seventh, marking his 28th save of the season. RHP Christian James earned the win in relief while LHP Cole Cook took the loss.

In the second game, Schaumburg grabbed a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first. LF Wagner Lagrange then blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to put the Wild Things up 3-1. C Jake Washer added on later in the inning with an RBI double to make it 4-1. The Boomers charged back, getting a two-run homer in both the second and the third to temporarily take a one-run lead. 1B Andrew Czech knotted things up for Washington in the bottom of the third with an RBI double to right-center, setting up Washer to drive him in as the go-ahead run. LHP Ryan Munoz then came out for the final two innings to protect the 5-4 lead and convert the save. RHP Nick MacDonald earned the win for the Wild Things while RHP Aaron Glickstein took the loss.

The Wild Things will have a first-round bye in the Frontier League Playoffs as the West Division champions and will play the winner of the Wild Card game on Thursday.

VALLEYCATS LOCK UP HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE IN WILD CARD ROUND WITH WIN OVER MINERS

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Tri-City ValleyCats earned a series win against the Sussex County Miners on Sunday night with a 6-3 win at Skylands Stadium.

The win gives Tri-City (53-41) home-field advantage for the Wild Card round in the Frontier League East Division. SS Elvis Peralta Jr. began the scoring in the second inning with a sacrifice fly to put the ValleyCats up 1-0. C Oscar Campos drove in another run in the third with an RBI double. In the fourth, DH Chris Burgess launched a two-run homer over the left field fence to double the lead up to four. The Miners (33-63) answered with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 4-1. CF Jaxon Hallmark got the run back in the seventh when he grounded into an RBI fielder's choice. RF Dylan Broderick brought another run in two batters later with an RBI double to make it 6-1. Sussex County responded with two in the eighth, but could not complete the comeback. RHP Gino Sabatine earned the win with three-plus innings of relief work. RHP Zeke Wood earned the save. LHP Mike Reagon took the loss for Sussex County.

The ValleyCats will face the Ottawa Titans in the Wild Card series on Tuesday. First pitch at Joseph. L Bruno Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

TITANS WIN SERIES VS. CAPITALES FOR FIRST TIME THIS SEASON

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Titans closed out their regular season with a 7-5 win over the Québec Capitales to earn a series victory at Titan Stadium on Sunday.

Ottawa (53-42) got its first series win over the Capitales (64-32) in 2024 on the final day of the regular season, with a potential rematch in the Divisional on the horizon. After Québec grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second, the Titans broke out in the third with a six-run inning in which they sent a dozen men to the plate. The Capitales took a run back in the fourth with an RBI groundout, but the Titans responded with an RBI single from LF Lamar Briggs to re-establish the lead at five. Québec then brought in three runs in the eighth to come to within two but was defeated after only recording one hit in the ninth. LHP Grant Larson earned the win for Ottawa while RHP Erasmo Pinales earned his 23rd save of the season. RHP Ruben Ramirez took the loss.

The Titans will begin the postseason with a one-game playoff against the Tri-City ValleyCats in New York on Tuesday at 6:30 PM EDT. The winner of that game will then host the top-seeded Capitales in the Divisional round on Thursday.

BOULDERS BLAST KNOCKOUTS TO END SEASON

PONOMA, NY - The New York Boulders ended their season on a high note on Sunday after taking down the New England Knockouts 11-4 at Clover Stadium.

The Boulders (52-44) tallied 11 runs on 16 hits against the Knockouts (38-56) the finish with their third consecutive 50-plus win season. New England grabbed the lead in the top of the first inning with a solo homer. DH Chris Kwitzer then put New York on top with a three-run bomb in the bottom of the inning. SS Aaron Lowengart launched a two-run home run in the second to make it 5-1; RF Steve Barmakian added on one more later in the inning with an RBI single. The Knockouts picked up their second run as a result of a wild pitch in the third, but the Boulders took it back with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom half. New York got two more in the fourth, one on a past ball and the other from a solo homer from Kwitzer, pushing their lead to 9-2. 1B Joe DeLuca then homered in the seventh, increasing the Boulders' lead to eight. The Knockouts tacked on another pair of runs in the final two innings, but it wasn't enough to make a difference. RHP Blaine Traxel earned the win while RHP Trevor Anibal took the loss.

JACKALS SWEEP DOUBLEHEADER VS. AIGLES TO COMPLETE 2024 CAMPAIGN

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The New Jersey Jackals completed their season with a doubleheader sweep of the Trois-Rivières Aigles at Stade Quillorama on Sunday afternoon.

New Jersey (34-61) outscored the Aigles (44-50) 11-4 across the two games, taking the series on the final day of the regular season. In the first game, 3B Clayton Mehlbauer struck first for the Jackals with a solo homer in the first inning to put them up 1-0. 2B Ryan Ford doubled the New Jersey lead in the third inning with an RBI single to right field. In the fourth, C Xavier Valentin made it 3-0 when he notched an RBI base hit into center field. The Aigles scored their first run in the bottom of the inning, cutting their deficit to two. Mehlbauer brought in another run in the fifth on a base hit to push the lead back out to three, but a solo homer from Trois-Rivières in the home half of the inning cut the score to 4-2. Valentin homered in the sixth to make it 5-2, with the Aigles matching the effort to the same result in the bottom half. Trois-Rivières managed to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but ultimately could not score on RHP Roniel Raudes. LHP Zach Morris earned the win while Raudes picked up the save. RHP Osman Gutierrez took the loss.

In the second game, Trois-Rivières grabbed the initial lead in the first inning with an RBI single. LF Trent Taylor then knotted things up at one apiece in the second. SS Fritz Genther then put the Jackals in front 4-1 with a three-run blast later in the inning. RF John Daly on in the third with an RBI double to make it 5-1. Mehlbauer tacked on an insurance run in the fourth to put New Jersey up by five. The game was then called with one out in the bottom of the sixth, resulting in a 6-1 New Jersey win. RHP Dylan Sabia got credit for the win while RHP Braeden Alleman took the loss.

GRIZZLIES TAKE SEASON FINALE IN CONVINCING FASHION

SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies blasted the Florence Y'alls 16-8 in the regular season finale at Grizzlies Ballpark on Sunday evening.

The Grizzlies (59-36) picked up 14 hits in the win as the Y'alls (44-51) had some run by rotating their position players defensively every inning. Florence struck first with a bases-loaded walk in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. 3B DJ Stewart answered for Gateway in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double to tie the game. The Y'alls then jumped back out in front with a solo homer in the second, padding their lead with a three-run bomb in the third. LF Victor Castillo and 1B Peter Zimmermann hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the third for the Grizzlies to trim their deficit to two. Gateway then unloaded on the Y'alls in the fourth, combining for seven runs on just two hits, including a grand slam from DH Kevin Krause. Castillo added an extra run in the fifth to make it 11-5. The Y'alls fought back with three runs in the sixth to cut Gateway's lead to 11-8, but the Grizzlies continued to surge in the game's late stages, combining for five runs in the final three frames to run away with the score. RHP Justin Goossen-Brown earned the win for Gateway while RHP Ty Good took the loss.

Gateway will host the West Division Wild Card on Tuesday against the Lake Erie Crushers at 6:30 PM CDT.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.