Crushers Announce Home Playoff Ticket Information

September 2, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have clinched their spot in the 2024 Frontier League playoffs! Tomorrow, September 3rd at 7:30pm EST, the Crushers will play the Gateway Grizzlies in a one-game Wild Card to decide who moves on to the West Divisional Series.

If the Crushers win the Wild Card game on Tuesday, they will return home for Game 1 of the Divisional Series on Thursday, September 5th. First pitch would be at 6:35pm EST against the Washington Wild Things.

Thanks to our new partnership with First National Bank, all tickets will be "buy one, get one free" using the promo code "BOGO10" on the Crushers' website. All tickets are $10.

Additional in-game deals include $2 beer and $2 peanuts all game long. Tickets are on sale now.

In the event the Crushers do not advance to the Divisional Series, all tickets purchased for the game can be used for credit to a 2025 Crushers game.

For any questions you have regarding tickets, feel free to call the ticket office at 440-934-3636 or send us an email at info@lakeeriecrushers.com.

