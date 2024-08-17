ValleyCats Offense Shines in Win Over Boulders

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (44-37) set the tone early and often with their offense, defeating the New York Boulders (44-39) 7-5 on Saturday at Clover Stadium.

Jaxon Hallmark began the game with a single against Garrett Cooper. Dylan Broderick replaced Hallmark at first after a fielder's choice. Oscar Campos doubled in a run. Ian Walters brought in Campos with a single to give Tri-City a 2-0 lead.

The ValleyCats added in the third. Elvis Peralta belted his fifth homer of the season to provide Tri-City with a 3-0 advantage.

The ValleyCats padded their lead in the fourth. Kyle Novak and Chris Burgess each singled. Tyson Gingerich advanced both runners on a bunt, and reached on an error from Thomas Walraven. Brett Rodriguez cleared the bases with a double to pull Tri-City ahead, 6-0.

New York got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Easton Klein walked Ryan McCoy. Joe DeLuca lifted a two-run jack to cut the deficit to 6-2.

The Boulders tacked on a run in the fifth. Steve Barkamian singled, moved to second on a wild pitch, and advanced to third on a groundout from Christian Ficca. Walraven plated a run with a single to make it a 6-3 contest.

Broderick worked a walk against Garrett Coe in the sixth. Campos singled before Novak delivered an RBI knock to put the 'Cats on top, 7-3.

Gino Sabatine walked Walraven in the seventh. Chris Kwitzer drove in Walraven with a double. David Vinsky had an RBI single to make it a 7-5 affair.

Austin Dill and Zeke Wood combined to silence New York over the final 2.1 innings. Wood collected his fourth save with a scoreless ninth, walking one, and striking out one.

Klein (6-3) earned the win. He tossed five innings, yielding three runs on eight hits, walking two, and striking out two.

Cooper (7-6) received the loss. He threw five frames, giving up six runs, five earned on eight hits, walking three, and striking out five.

The ValleyCats look to take the series over the Boulders on Sunday, August 18 th. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 | NEW YORK 5

W: Easton Klein (6-3)

L: Garrett Cooper (7-6)

S: Zeke Wood (4)

Time of Game: 2:55

Attendance: 3,255

