Titans Down Capitales, Set up Rubber Match
August 17, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Québec City, QC - The Ottawa Titans (47-35) scored two unanswered, including the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth, to down the Québec Capitales (56-27) by a 2-1 final on Saturday - evening up the series.
Making his return to the mound for the first time in over two weeks, Grant Larson (ND, 5-4) saw the only run of the contest for the home side score in the bottom half of the first, as Justin Gideon opened up the scoring with a two-out solo blast.
Larson gave the Titans five and two-thirds, allowing just one run on four hits, walking two, and striking out six to give the team a chance to come back. The lefty at one point retired eight in a row, in his 14th start of the year.
The Titans pushed across the tying run in the fourth against Canadian left-hander Harley Gollert (ND, 6-5) - as AJ Wright and Jake Hjelle knocked two of three hits for the visitors on the night.
On Hjelle's single to right, AJ Wright went from first to third - then found himself plating the tying run as an airmailed throw by right-fielder Marc-Antoine Lebreux got away from third baseman Jake MacKenzie.
As the tie game went to the ninth - the Titans capitalized off Frank Moscatiello (loss, 6-4), as Taylor Wright scored on a wild pitch. In the ninth, the Titans' offence walked four times against the all-star closer.
Tied at one, the Titans got lights out pitching from the bullpen - as Matt Dallas, McLain Harris (win, 3-2), and Erasmo Piñales (save, 21) locked things down.
For the Titans, they snap their 11-game losing streak against the Capitales - and seven-game slide at Stade Canac in the regular season - with their previous win coming on September 4th of 2022, a 9-4 win.
The Ottawa Titans end their six-game road trip with the finale of a three-game set against the Québec Capitales on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. from Stade Canac in Québec Capitales. The Titans return home to open a three-game set with the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.
For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
Images from this story
|
Ottawa Titans' Erasmo Piñales in action
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from August 17, 2024
- New England Offense Explodes in Mid-Series Bill, Tie Set with Miners - New England Knockouts
- Parks Leads Otters to Comeback Win - Evansville Otters
- Wild Things Get Big Swing, Strong Start in Middle Game Victory - Washington Wild Things
- Titans Down Capitales, Set up Rubber Match - Ottawa Titans
- Boomers Slowed by Joliet - Schaumburg Boomers
- Parks' Slam Punishes Florence - Florence Y'alls
- ValleyCats Offense Shines in Win Over Boulders - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Time Change For "boulders Junior Day" (aug. 18) - New York Boulders
- Guenther Homers, Lake Erie Comes up Short to Drop Series - Lake Erie Crushers
- FL Recap - FL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.