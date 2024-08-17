Titans Down Capitales, Set up Rubber Match

Ottawa Titans' Erasmo Piñales in action

Québec City, QC - The Ottawa Titans (47-35) scored two unanswered, including the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth, to down the Québec Capitales (56-27) by a 2-1 final on Saturday - evening up the series.

Making his return to the mound for the first time in over two weeks, Grant Larson (ND, 5-4) saw the only run of the contest for the home side score in the bottom half of the first, as Justin Gideon opened up the scoring with a two-out solo blast.

Larson gave the Titans five and two-thirds, allowing just one run on four hits, walking two, and striking out six to give the team a chance to come back. The lefty at one point retired eight in a row, in his 14th start of the year.

The Titans pushed across the tying run in the fourth against Canadian left-hander Harley Gollert (ND, 6-5) - as AJ Wright and Jake Hjelle knocked two of three hits for the visitors on the night.

On Hjelle's single to right, AJ Wright went from first to third - then found himself plating the tying run as an airmailed throw by right-fielder Marc-Antoine Lebreux got away from third baseman Jake MacKenzie.

As the tie game went to the ninth - the Titans capitalized off Frank Moscatiello (loss, 6-4), as Taylor Wright scored on a wild pitch. In the ninth, the Titans' offence walked four times against the all-star closer.

Tied at one, the Titans got lights out pitching from the bullpen - as Matt Dallas, McLain Harris (win, 3-2), and Erasmo Piñales (save, 21) locked things down.

For the Titans, they snap their 11-game losing streak against the Capitales - and seven-game slide at Stade Canac in the regular season - with their previous win coming on September 4th of 2022, a 9-4 win.

The Ottawa Titans end their six-game road trip with the finale of a three-game set against the Québec Capitales on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. from Stade Canac in Québec Capitales. The Titans return home to open a three-game set with the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

