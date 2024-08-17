Time Change For "boulders Junior Day" (aug. 18)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders will try to out-race Mother Nature by changing the start time of their Frontier League game vs. the Tri-City ValleyCats tomorrow, August 18th.

First pitch for "Boulders Junior Day" has been rescheduled from its original 5:05pm EDT to 3:35pm, with the Clover Stadium gates opening at 3:00pm.

The afternoon of family fun includes face painting on the concourse; a chance to meet & greet Bluey, Peppa, and Chase; plus a post-game "kids run the bases" and on-field autographs by Boulders players and staff.

It's also the final meeting of the regular between teams that started the weekend tied for the final playoff spot in the East Division.

After tomorrow, the Boulders have six regular season home games remaining: three against the two-time defending league champion Québec Capitales (August 23-25) and three vs. the first-year New England Knockouts (August 30-September 1).

For more details, please visit NYBoulders.com.

